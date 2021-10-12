Two Israelis under investigation in Cyprus for crypto hoax

An Israeli was arrested in Cyprus, reportedly at the request of the FBI, and another Israeli in his 50s is wanted by German police after suspicions arose that the two were running a crypto-coin-based online hoax, according to Israeli media.

There may be a connection between these arrests and the arrest of 26 Israelis in Tel Aviv last week on similar charges, a source told N12.

An international investigation is underway, with the FBI, Interpol, Europol and the Cypriot investigative police (CID), in order to locate all of the people involved.