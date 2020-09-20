Two killed, 14 injured in shooting in Rochester, New York

Police said two people killed in a shooting at a party in Rochester, New York, early on Saturday were not the intended victims.

It was unclear if any of the other 14 people shot and wounded were intended targets, but all are expected to survive, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino at a press conference.

Others were injured in the crush to get out of a backyard.

Umbrino added investigators believe there were between three and four shooters, and apparently earlier there had been an argument with people who mingled in the crowd from two other house parties being held nearby.

"Obviously it is still very early in the investigation," he said.

The shooting appeared to start at a backyard party just before 12:30 a.m., with about 100 to 200 people running from a "very volatile situation" said Umbrino.

The two people killed were a man and woman, both 19, he said. Both died at the scene.

The wounded were being treated in hospital and their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.