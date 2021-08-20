The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2021 19:18
A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters.
The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 p.m.. Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.
Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where separatist militants have waged a long-running insurgency.
The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed earlier in the month.
China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.
