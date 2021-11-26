Two men arrested in murder of 32-year-old woman

Two men were arrested by Israel Police on Friday morning for the murder of Rasha Sitawi, a 32-year-old woman from Mughar in the Galilee area, who was killed on Thursday in front of her 12-year-old daughter.

Sitawi was found unconscious in her parents’ home with a number of penetrative wounds and died shortly after, despite efforts by medics and paramedics.

Sitawi left behind three children age five, eight and 12. Her death was the 114th homicide in the Israeli Arab sector this year, 15 of whom were women, according to the NGO Abraham Initiatives that monitors the issue.