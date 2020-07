A father, 70, and son, 30, from Or Akiva were arrested after allegedly attacking a veterinarian who was performing a routine check-up at a butcher shop that the two own, according to Israel Police.Reportedly, the veterinarian wanted to confiscate 100 kilograms of meat that he suspected was not suitable for human consumption. As a result, the owner and his son attacked the veterinarian who needed medical treatment as a result.