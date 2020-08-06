Two Palestinians arrested for suspected memorial desecration in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 6, 2020 09:26
Two Palestinians arrested for suspected tearing up of Israel's national flag, according to Walla.
Two Palestinians, aged 17 and 18, living in east Jerusalem, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly tearing up Israel's flag that was placed on a centopah for fallen paratroopers near Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the city.
