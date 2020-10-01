The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Two armed Palestinians cross border from Gaza into Israel

Two men threw an inactive grenade that did not explode towards troops who arrived at the scene after the suspects crossed the fence from the Hamas-run coastal enclave.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 12:57
An Israeli military vehicle is seen at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip, February 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
An Israeli military vehicle is seen at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip, February 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Two armed Palestinians were arrested by IDF troops on Thursday after they infiltrated into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip.
The two men threw an inactive grenade that did not explode towards troops who arrived at the scene after the suspects crossed the fence from the Hamas-run coastal enclave.
The IDF troops who arrived at the scene responded by firing and arresting the two suspects who were armed with a knife, wire cutter, and another inactive grenade. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.
The suspects were questioned on the spot before they were arrested.
The infiltration comes several hours after another Palestinian infiltrated into Israel and was arrested by troops. He was unarmed.
In early September IDF troops thwarted a possible terror attack after an armed Palestinian infiltrated into southern Israel near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha which is located near the city of Khan Younis in northern Gaza.
Troops who arrived at the scene arrested the man near the fence and found a suspected explosive device and knife nearby. The explosive device was inspected by sappers and the man was taken in for further questioning.
Due to the pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, tensions rose in southern Israel over the summer with hundreds of incendiary and explosive balloons launched from the coastal enclave and over a hundred retaliatory airstrikes by Israel against Hamas.
A ceasefire between the two was agreed to following a Qatari mediated agreement which was reported to include a pledge to carry out several infrastructure projects in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, increasing the Qatari cash grant to thousands of Palestinian families, reopening all the border crossings with Israel, and expanding the fishing zone.
In addition, there would also be an increase in fuel supply to the power plant in the Gaza Strip in order to solve the electricity crisis there. Other reports quoted sources close to Hamas as claiming that the understandings also require Israel to facilitate the entry of medical supplies and medicine into the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
Like Israel, Gaza is dealing with a renewed outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
Though the blockaded enclave was able to keep the number of cases to single digits during the first wave, 2,911 cases have now been reported with 21 deaths.
Officials have warned of a “catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip if the virus spreads among the two million Palestinians living there and called for international pressure on Israel to ease restrictions and facilitate the delivery of testing gear and other medical equipment.


