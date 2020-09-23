The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Two Palestinians injured by IDF fire near Rimonim Junction - report

By MAARIV ONLINE  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 23:30
Two Palestinians were shot by IDF soldiers near Rimonim Junction in Binyamin after allegedly approaching a security fence to throw Molotov cocktails at Israeli civilians.  
Coronavirus in IDF: 825 confirmed infections, 13,154 in quarantine
Netanyahu: We need to make difficult decisions
Blue and White MK to be Knesset representative to Int'l Criminal Court
All clear after suspicious package reported at Israel embassy in Denmark
White supremacists most persistent threat in politics - Homeland Security
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 06:05 PM
Kochavi visits IDF coronavirus HQ, says public must comply
Knesset approves another recess
Gantz, Netanyahu quarrel over importance of preventing protests
Black Flag Movement says it will hold demonstrations throughout weekend
Man injured in a shooting incident in Beersheba
AstraZeneca trial in United States remains on hold
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 04:01 PM
Paris Eiffel tower reopened to visitors after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 03:54 PM
Deri leaves coronavirus cabinet meeting, unwilling to close synagogues
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 31.58 million, death toll at 968,599
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 01:59 PM
Coronavirus cabinet to discuss closing Ben-Gurion Airport for festivals
