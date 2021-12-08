Two Palestinians throwing stones wounded by IDF gunfire - report

Two Palestinians were injured by IDF gunfire near the town of Ya'abad near Jenin in the West Bank on Wednesday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

Initial reports indicate the Palestinians were throwing stones at the IDF soldiers before they were shot.

