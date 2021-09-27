Two people dead from IRGC facility fire in Iran

Two people have died as a result of the fire that broke out on Sunday at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research center, the IRGC's public relations said.
Iran state media initially reported that three people had been injured.
The fire broke out on Sunday night at the facility in western Tehran. The cause of the fire is unclear.
A series of explosions and fires have hit industrial sites across Iran, including a number of petrochemical plants, in recent months and over the past year. Iranian officials have referred to most of the cases as incidents or accidents, although some reports have claimed that at least some of them involved foul play.The aging infrastructure in Iran has also been blamed for at least some of the incidents. Frequent blackouts have plagued Iran recently amid a heatwave.