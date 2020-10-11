Two planes crash after midair collision in Tours, France

Two small planes crashed in the western-central French city of Tours on Saturday in a midair collision killing five people, the BBC has reported, citing local officials.The crash sites were cordoned off as emergency crews arrived on the scene. The first plane landed on a fence around a house in the nearby town of Loches, bursting into flames, while the second plane landed in an uninhabited area."All five people involved died," local government official Nadia Seghier told AFP."Air emergency staff from Lyon were brought in at first to track down the plane, which was quickly found."No immediate details regarding the victims were available, according to the BBC.