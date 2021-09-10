The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two prisoners that escaped from Gilboa prison caught in Nazareth

A massive manhunt for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa Prison in Israel’s North has continued throughout the week. 

By GADI ZAIG  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 22:14
Palestinians demonstrate at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the city of Nablus and clash with Israeli security forces in support to the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa Prison on September 08, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians demonstrate at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the city of Nablus and clash with Israeli security forces in support to the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa Prison on September 08, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Two of the six prisoners that escaped from Gilboa prison were caught in Nazareth on Friday night. 
Northern District Police officers recently captured two of the escaped inmates at Mount Precipice in the city of Nazareth, according to a police spokesman.
Police had found the two suspects after a citizen reported to the police station that he had been approached by them asking for help and food.
The two prisoners captured are named Yaakov Kadri and Muhammad Arida of the Islamic Jihad. The hunt for the other four prisoners is still ongoing. 
Police, Shin Bet, and Border Police have been taking part in this manhunt. 
Police, Shin Bet, and Border Police have been taking part in this manhunt. 
Palestinian rioters have been demonstrating in solidarity with the escaped prisoners throughout the week. 
Gilboa Prison. What went wrong? (credit: FLASH90) Gilboa Prison. What went wrong? (credit: FLASH90)
Amidst possible escalations in violence, the IDF has reinforced the West Bank with four battalions with a focus on the area of Jenin and the border with Jordan.
This is a developing story. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. 


