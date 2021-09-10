Two prisoners that escaped from Gilboa prison caught in Nazareth

Two of the six prisoners that escaped from Gilboa prison were caught in Nazareth on Friday night.

Northern District Police officers recently captured two of the escaped inmates at Mount Precipice in the city of Nazareth, according to a police spokesman.

Police had found the two suspects after a citizen reported to the police station that he had been approached by them asking for help and food.

The two prisoners captured are named Yaakov Kadri and Muhammad Arida of the Islamic Jihad. The hunt for the other four prisoners is still ongoing.

massive manhunt for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa Prison in Israel’s North has continued throughout the week.

Police, Shin Bet, and Border Police have been taking part in this manhunt.

Palestinian rioters have been demonstrating in solidarity with the escaped prisoners throughout the week.

Amidst possible escalations in violence, the IDF has reinforced the West Bank with four battalions with a focus on the area of Jenin and the border with Jordan.

This is a developing story. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.