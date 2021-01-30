Two rescue flights for Israelis stranded abroad to depart Monday - report

The delays were caused due to the Israeli government failing to agree on their regulations and necessary approvals.



The flights are expected to reach Frankfurt, Germany, where Israelis currently abroad are requested to arrive to in order to board the flights. However, reports in the United Kingdom have indicated that Germany has halted all incoming flights from the UK, meaning that Israelis in the UK will not be able to reach Frankfurt and return to Israel. The rescue flights are meant for Israelis who were abroad when the decision to shut down the country's airport was made, as well as for Israeli patients who require medical treatment abroad.

After being delayed several times, Israeli airline company Israir announced that the two rescue flights for Israelis stranded abroad amid the lockdown of the Ben-Gurion Airport, will depart on Monday, Israeli media reported Saturday evening.