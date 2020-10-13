The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Two resident of Jenin detained after weapon, ammunition found in their car

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 12:02
Two Palestinian residents of Jenin were detained after police found a weapon, ammunition and cash in their vehicle on Tuesday, according to Israel Hayom.
MK Naftali Bennett hospitalized - report
Philippines sees 1,990 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 3 weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 11:16 AM
Russia reports new all-time records of daily coronavirus cases and deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 11:14 AM
Rivlin says his remarks were taken out of context, supports police
Joint List leader proposes new Arab city in Galilee
Nagorno-Karabakh says 17 more servicemen killed fighting with Azerbaijan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 10:34 AM
Four fire crews work to extinguish Netanya residential building fire
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,097 new cases Monday, 7% of tests positive
Gamzu and haredi coronavirus coordinator to meet with Jerusalem mayor
Trump tests negative for COVID-19, White House physician said
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 01:20 AM
Brazil registers 201 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 12:24 AM
Coronavirus expert Fauci says Trump campaign ad should be taken down
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 11:39 PM
Investigation into violent brawl at Givati base has concluded
EU to sanction Lukashenko, citing worsening Belarus violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 06:44 PM
EU to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning, diplomats say
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 06:36 PM
