Two residents of Lod indicted for conducting shooting attack

Two Arab-Israeli residents of Lod have been indicted for conducting a shooting attack against Jewish residents during riots in May, the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

The attack was conducted on May 13, during Operation Guardian of the Walls in the Gaza Strip. A Jewish resident was injured lightly to moderately by the shooting which targeted a group of Jews.

The two Lod residents were also found to have taken part in additional riots in Lod in May.