Two Somali special forces killed, US officer seriously hurt in car bomb

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 13:55
Two Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a US officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the force's base in the country's south, a regional Somali government official said.
Two other people were also wounded in the attack in Jana Cabdalle village, some 60 km (around 40 miles) from the port city of Kismayu, which is also Jubbaland region's capital."Two soldiers of Danab (special) forces died and two others were wounded. A US officer was seriously wounded," Mohamed Ahmed Sabriye, director of communications of Jubbaland state palace told Reuters by phone.
He said the suicide car bomb had exploded outside the special forces base.


