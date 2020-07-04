Two Assuta Ashdod Hospital staff members infected with coronavirus

After two staff members at the Assuta Ashdod University Hospital were diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday, the hospital said it will prevent social gatherings and events with all medical staff until further notice.The hospital decided that medical staff that were near the confirmed patients and were not found positive for the virus will be able to continue their jobs under strict guidelines and daily coronavirus tests. Dr. Erez Barenboim, general-director of the Assuta Ashdod University Hospital said that "the hospital is doing everything in its power to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and is acting out of a sense of responsibility and concern for its patients and the safety of its medical staff. We will continue to provide the best and safest treatment we can, as we've done until now."