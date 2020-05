Some 57 students from 2nd and 3rd grade at the school were sent into quarantine until the beginning of June and they will all be tested for the coronavirus. Since the reopening of schools after the coronavirus lockdown, 19 students and kindergartners and 11 staff members have been infected with the coronavirus in Israel, with 509 students, kindergartners and staff members in quarantine as of Wednesday morning.

Two students in the elementary school in Moshav Tzofit, located just north of Kfar Saba, were confirmed as having been infected with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Southern Sharon Regional Council. The two students are brothers and were infected by a family member.