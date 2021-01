The report noted that the victim of the attack suffers from a serious illness and and therefore uses the medicinal marijuana as treatment for his condition.

Police believe that the main suspect was assisted by another suspect in his 20s, and has requested to extend their arrest until the investigation is completed.

A 20-year-old resident of Kiryat Atta in northern Israel is suspected of assaulting a senior resident of Netanya and stealing his medicinal marijuana, Ynet reported.