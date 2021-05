Two 18-year-old boys were injured in an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson.The two teens were walking in the Old City with a group of people at the time of the attack.The medics treated one of the boys in an ambulance at the site of the attack, while the second was transferred to Hadassah-University Medical Center with a head injury and is in mild condition.