At least 32 dead, 66 injured in train collision in Egypt - report

At least 32 are dead and 66 people injured when two trains collided north of the Egyptian city of Sohag on Friday, Nile TV reported

Health authorities had dispatched 36 ambulances to the scene and casualties were being taken to local hospitals, the health ministry said in a statement.

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed above a channel of water.

"The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn," a security source told Reuters.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.