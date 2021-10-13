Sderot apartment building catches fire

An apartment on the third floor of a residential building in Sderot has caught on fire on Wednesday. Three individuals who were trapped inside have been rescued by Fire and Rescue Services who are still attempting to put the fire out.

Attempts are also being made to scour the building for anyone else that may be still trapped inside.

"We have identified the starting point of the fire as being in the basement of the building," said Shai Karisi, in charge of the mission.

An older couple was rescued form the second floor, while an elderly woman was rescued from the third.

This is a developing story.