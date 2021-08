Two women were lightly injured on Sunday from stone-throwing near the West Bank settlements of Elon Moreh and Itamar.

The settlements fall under the jurisdiction of Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who called on the government to allow the IDF to "significantly deter" the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Dagan claimed that the PA "funds and incites terrorists in the West Bank.

"Repeated stone-throwing in Shomron indicates Israel's weakened deterrence of Palestinian terrorists," he added.