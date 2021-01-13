Two years in prison for worker who stole money from Holocaust survivor

A nursing worker who stole a credit card from a Holocaust survivor and withdrew money from his account was sentenced to two-years in prison on Wednesday, Ynet reported.The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court also sentenced the nursing worker for illegally remaining in Israel. She was convicted while working in nursing for a Holocaust survivor couple, when she stole the elderly man's credit card from his wallet and withdrew money from his bank account numerous times.In total, the defendant withdrew NIS 114,100, and tried unsuccessfully to withdraw an additional sum of NIS 63,100. She transferred some of the money she stole to her family in Moldova.