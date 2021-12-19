The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Typhoon death toll in Philippines' Bohol province hits 49 - provincial governor

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 04:54
At least 49 people died in the central Philippine province of Bohol, one of the worst-hit areas after a powerful typhoon slammed into the country last week, provincial governor Arthur Yap said on Sunday, as relief operations continued.
The official death toll as reported by the national disaster agency still remains at 31 and does not account for the updated numbers from Bohol.
The disaster agency, when asked if they were aware of the Bohol numbers, said its operations unit was yet to receive an official report from its provincial unit.
Two Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces near Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 04:35 AM
Egyptian security delegation to visit Gaza on Sunday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 01:26 AM
Iran recalls envoy to Yemen's Houthis after catching COVID-19
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 11:19 PM
Inspections of cameras at Iranian nuclear facility will be conducted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 10:58 PM
7 arrested during right wing protest at Jerusalem gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 09:36 PM
Regulations approved to ease testimony for sexual assault victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 08:17 PM
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills 10
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 02:02 PM
Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 01:02 PM
Israeli injured in Lod shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 12:45 PM
US close to removing sanctions on Iran - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2021 10:32 AM
Southern Greece rattled by 5.4 tremor, no injuries, damage reported
By REUTERS
12/18/2021 07:54 AM
Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in own defense at sex abuse trial
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 11:13 PM
Minnesota ex-cop says she's 'so sorry' for shooting Daunte Wright
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 11:10 PM
Netanyahu in isolation after exposure to fitness instructor with COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 10:20 PM
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko wins at world championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 05:37 PM
