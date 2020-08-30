UAE and Israel discuss cooperation on food and water security

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

DUBAI - A UAE minister of state and Israel's agriculture minister discussed food and water security cooperation on Friday in a phone call, an Emirati statement said on Sunday.The UAE's minister of state for food and water security Mariam Al Mheiri and Israeli agriculture minister Alon Schuster "pledged to collaborate on projects that address food and water security," the statement said.Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 that they would normalize diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.