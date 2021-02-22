The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UAE and Qatar hold first meeting since Gulf detente

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 15:42
Delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in Kuwait on Monday for the first time since an agreement last month to end a rift of more than three years, the UAE state news agency WAM said.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in Saudi's al-Ula to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies.
"The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the al-Ula statement. They emphasised the importance of preserving Gulf kinship and developing joint Gulf action in the interest of GCC countries and their citizens, and of achieving stability and prosperity in the region," WAM said.
They thanked Saudi and Kuwait for their roles in ending the rift.
Since the agreement, air and travel links have resumed between Qatar and the four states. Each state is to arrange bilateral talks with Qatar to resolve individual issues.
A UAE official said after the agreement that restoring diplomatic ties would require time as parties work to rebuild trust.
US seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran - Blinken
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 04:18 PM
Floods expected in southern Israel, hikers warned not to dip in the water
UAE to buy early warning planes from Saab, Patriot missiles from Raytheon
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 03:37 PM
Three Palestinian minors indicted for throwing pipe bombs at settlers
Terror cell arrested for attempted terror attack against IDF in Ya'bad
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,041 new cases, 6.3% of tests positive
Number of people allowed into Israel each day reduced to 200
El Al extends unpaid leave for 5,000 employees again
Germany urges Iran to comply with nuclear pact
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 01:29 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: Less than 1,000 cases for first time since January
14 arrested in Turkey over alleged links to ISIS
Kinneret rises by another 2 cm, now 54.5 cm below upper red line
Coronavirus in Israel: Almost 3 million vaccinated with second dose
IDF: 19-year-old soldier lightly injured from friendly fire
Jerusalem Cinematheque to reopen next Monday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by