UAE announces candidacy for UN Security Council seat

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 18:30
The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced its candidacy for a two-year term on the UN Security Council in 2022-2023, the state news agency WAM said.
The announcement came in a statement made by the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, at the annual UN General Assembly in New York.
The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorising the use of force. It has five permanent, veto-wielding members - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - among 15 in all.
"The UAE's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council will focus on efforts to advance inclusion, spur innovation, build resilience and secure peace," WAM said, adding that the Gulf state previously served on the Council in 1986-1987.
Voting will take place in June 2021. To ensure global geographical representation, seats are allocated to regions for overlapping two-year terms. Candidates need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the UN General Assembly. 
Air leaking from International Space Station; no danger to crew
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 07:12 PM
Hadassah Medical Center announces establishment of new coronavirus dept.
Yuli Edelstein: Pressure will not help this time, we will open slowly
US says 'outraged' by rocket attack in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 06:01 PM
PM's Office: Netanyahu's speech at the UN will reveal Hezbollah plans
Man dies in hospital after being shot in Tira, police on the scene
Azerbaijan says 12 Azeri civilians killed, 35 wounded by Armenian fire
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 05:43 PM
Armenia's defense ministry says warplane shot down by Turkish F-16
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 05:26 PM
Canada will impose sanctions on Belarus president, other senior official
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 05:06 PM
Netanyahu expresses hope of education system returning to activity
Belarus to sanction some 300 officials from Baltic states
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 05:00 PM
Head of the IDF coronavirus contact tracing facility enters quarantine
Paris attacker wanted to set Charlie Hebdo offices on fire - prosecutor
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 03:51 PM
Pompeo urges Greece, Turkey to pursue talks on maritime dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 03:48 PM
UAV shot down after infiltrating into northwest Iran - report
