The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UAE, Bahrain deals will only go into effect after receiving gov't approval

"The agreement will explicitly state that it will not enter into effect on the date of its signing and will be brought before the government for approval."

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 17:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the historic flight from Israel to the UAE on August 31, 2020, calling it ‘a joyous day for all citizens of Israel, a day of victory, the doctrine of peace for peace’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the historic flight from Israel to the UAE on August 31, 2020, calling it ‘a joyous day for all citizens of Israel, a day of victory, the doctrine of peace for peace’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The agreements Israel is set to sign with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, respectively, will not go into effect until after receiving government approval, Israeli media reported on Monday.
The information comes from a letter written by the prime minister's office legal adviser, Shlomit Barnea-Fargo, which came in response to recent allegations that contents of the agreements had yet to presented and approved by the government.
In her letter, she wrote that even the Prime Minister's Office understands that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not the authority to sign the agreement alone, and that the agreement will only enter in effect with retroactive approval from the government. 
Barnea-Fargo's letter came in response to a letter written by the lawyer Gilad Barnea, who on Saturday sent a letter to Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit. In it, he claimed that the agreement with the UAE had not been approved by the government nor in the cabinet, and had not yet been presented to the Knesset as is required. 
"The prime minister alone is not authorized to sign this agreement, and to pretend to obligate the State of Israel," Barnea-Fargo wrote. 
Barnea-Fargo clarified the issue with the prime minister's secretary Tzachi Braverman, and on Monday replied, rejecting the allegations and explained that the agreement would actually go into effect retroactively once the government had given approval.
"The agreement, which is due to be signed this week, will explicitly state that it will not enter into effect on the date of its signing and will be brought before the government for approval in accordance with the government's regulations," the reply letter read. 
"In light of the importance of the agreement, the Prime Minister intends to propose to the government that it also be approved by the Knesset," she added.


Tags bahrain UAE Israel Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by