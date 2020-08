In a statement read by UAE's foreign minister, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said to the Palestinian community in the country that the normalization deal with Israel was a sovereign decision in the favor of peace.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince said on Monday that the United Arab Emirates is committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV reported."Peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestinian cause," he said according to Al Arabiya.