UAE, Israel health ministries agree to cooperate on medical issues

The health ministries of the UAE and Israel agreed to sign a cooperation deal on medical issues during a video call on Wednesday.
The two countries will work together on emergency medicine, digital health, cybersecurity and medical technology, among other issues. Joint teams will be formed for the various fields in which cooperation will take place.
