UAE Minister praises Ayelet Shaked on Twitter after meeting

"I had the pleasure of meeting Her Excellency Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Interior of the State of Israel," tweeted the UAE Minister of Interior Saif Bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday, after a meeting was conducted between the two during the first Israeli political delegation to the Arab country.

"We reviewed the prospects for joint cooperation... in order to achieve the aspirations and directions of the leaderships of the two countries," the minister said in the tweet, "...supporting the security and stability of the region for the good of the peoples of the two countries and the region."