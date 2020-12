The official also said that those affected had traveled from abroad, without specifying from where or the number of the cases.

The United Arab Emirates has discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus variant in the country, a government official said at a press conference on Tuesday.UAE on Tuesday reported 1,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of those infected with the virus in the country to 204,369.