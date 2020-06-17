The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UAE says Turkish and Iranian interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty

By REUTERS  
JUNE 17, 2020 20:50
CAIRO - The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that Turkish and Iranian military interventions in Iraq violated the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country.

"UAE denounced the Turkish and Iranian military interventions in brotherly Iraq, through their bombing of areas in northern Iraq, which constituted a violation of the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country and led to intimidation and the spread of terror among innocent civilians," a foreign ministry statement said.

Early on Wednesday, Turkey's Defence Ministry said its warplanes had struck Kurdish forces in northern Iraq's Haftanin region. It was the second strike against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq in the space of three days.
Syria says new tougher US sanctions breach international law
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 07:52 PM
El Al extends halt on scheduled flights until July 31
Dead couple found in settlement near Jerusalem - police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 06:17 PM
Gov't declares Jaffa's Ajami, Arab cities 'restricted coronavirus areas'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 05:35 PM
Coronavirus patient discovered on flight to Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 03:55 PM
Head of IDF Southern Command enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 02:42 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.21 million, death toll at 443,402
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 01:23 PM
Moscow urges US to help reach Libya ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 01:18 PM
Indonesia reports 1,031 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 12:41 PM
US scrambles jets to escort Russian nuclear-capable bombers near border
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 12:37 PM
Russia says new coronavirus cases at lowest since April 30
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 11:40 AM
Suleiman el-Abid released from prison 27 years after Kikos murder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 10:44 AM
'Best news so far': UK hails steroid treatment for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 09:58 AM
Incoming head of IDF Central Command enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 08:58 AM
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 303, 29 people are intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 08:50 AM
