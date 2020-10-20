UAE submits official request to open an embassy in Israel

The UAE submitted an official request on Tuesday to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to open an embassy in Israel, Walla! News reported.The request was submitted by Emirati deputy foreign minister Omar Rubash, who arrived to Israel on Tuesday as part of the first official delegation from the UAE to visit Israel. "I can't help but appreciate the efforts you are making in order to promote the cooperation between our countries," Rubash wrote to Ashkenazi. "I have complete faith in your undivided support of opening embassies in Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi as soon as possible."