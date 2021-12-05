UAE's crown prince, Israeli ambassador meet for first time

Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amir Hayek met on Saturday with crown prince and de facto ruler Shiekh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, N12 reported on Sunday.

The meeting was the first between the Israeli ambassador and UAE's crown prince, also known by his initials as MBZ.

MBZ is "a man of vision, true leadership, tremendous courage and peace," Hayek reportedly said.