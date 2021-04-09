The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK asks public not to gather at royal residences after Prince Philip death

By REUTERS  
APRIL 9, 2021 17:21
LONDON - Britain's government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.
"Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal Residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimizing travel," a Cabinet Office spokesman said.
"We are supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time."
Joint List MK Cassif says he was attacked by police in Jerusalem
Israeli Amb. to UN calls for investigation in Iranian missile violations
Myanmar military reject visit by UN envoy, says US
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 06:26 PM
"Explosive" volcanic eruption rocks Caribbean island St Vincent
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 06:14 PM
Yemen Houthis: Carried out drone attack on Saudi airport. no confirmation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 06:01 PM
Prince Philip will not have a state funeral or lie in state
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 05:04 PM
No data to recommend French 'mix and match' COVID-19 shot policy - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 04:41 PM
UK PM Johnson pays tribute to Prince Philip
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 02:40 PM
Zarif: Trump sanctions were against Iran nuclear deal, must be removed
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 02:39 PM
Police stop 298 who entered Israel illegally to pray at Temple Mount
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas hospitalized with kidney stones
Norway prime minister says sorry for COVID violation, will pay fine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 02:00 PM
LinkedIn says some user data extracted and posted for sale
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 01:55 PM
British variant of COVID now dominant in Cyprus - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 01:51 PM
China President Xi says to crack down on telecom & internet fraud
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 01:49 PM
