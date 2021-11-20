The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing - The Times

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 04:38
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, The Times reported on Saturday.
An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favor of the boycott, the newspaper said.
Under one option, British ministers would not attend the Games, although the ambassador to China would, The Times added.
Five Conservative politicians wrote to Johnson urging him to ban any official UK diplomatic representation at the Winter Olympics in February, according to the report.
President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.
UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams - Brazilian President
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 02:24 AM
US demands immediate release of Yemeni staff detained by Houthis
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 01:15 AM
Biden is healthy, vigorous, fit for duty - White House physician
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 12:29 AM
Man killed in self-inflicted car accident in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 11:29 PM
Two Israelis shot in Arab town, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 08:40 PM
Two bird flu infections, transmissible to humans, reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 01:55 PM
Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 12:34 PM
COVID: France to send police reinforcements to Guadeloupe after protests
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 12:25 PM
Russia slams US over proposal to stop Putin recognition in 2024
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 11:57 AM
UK to add booster shots to COVID-19 travel pass
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 11:11 AM
Spanish airliner evacuated due to hoax threat
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 10:33 AM
France says Nov. 29 key to see if Iran nuclear talks genuine
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 10:11 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 467 new cases, 126 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 09:50 AM
Armenia: Six of soldiers killed in Nov 16 clashes with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 08:34 AM
Iran condemns US sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 07:26 AM
