UK coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 26,771

The country has 171,253 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up by 6,032 since the previous day.

The death figures are as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on April 29, while the data on confirmed cases are as of 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on April 30.

LONDON - A total of 26,771 people have died of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, up by 674 in a 24-hour period, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.