The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK COVID-19 death toll nears 43,000 as scrutiny over strategy grows

By REUTERS  
MAY 19, 2020 14:06
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has reached nearly 43,000, underlining the country's status as the worst-hit in Europe and raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the crisis.
New figures for England and Wales brought the death toll to at least 42,990, a Reuters tally showed, including earlier data from Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well recent hospital deaths in England.
Tuesday's numbers from the Office for National Statistics painted a grim picture in care homes, more than a third of which have been stricken by the novel coronavirus.
Deaths in care homes across the United Kingdom topped 10,000 as of May 8, although the increase has slowed over the last couple of weeks.
Comparisons with other countries are tricky, but the data confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by the pandemic , which has killed more than 317,000 worldwide.
Such a high UK death toll increases the pressure on Johnson, who says the government is following scientific advice. Opposition parties say he was slow to introduce testing and provide protective equipment to health workers, and that his policy left care homes exposed.
In March, Britain's chief scientific adviser said keeping deaths below 20,000 would be a "good outcome." In April, Reuters reported the government's worst-case scenario was 50,000 deaths.
Unlike the daily death toll announced by the government, Tuesday's ONS figures include suspected deaths from COVID-19.
Ministers dislike international comparisons of the death toll because Britain's performance reflects its fast reporting of COVID-19 deaths data.
They say excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the seasonal average - is more meaningful because it is internationally comparable. But Britain is faring poorly on this measure, too.
Excess deaths across the UK are now close to 55,000, ONS statistician Nick Stripe told the BBC.
EasyJet hit by cyberattack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:14 PM
Syria's warring parties agree to Geneva talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:11 PM
WHO expects to have 'more clarity' on Trump letter later in day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:04 PM
Spain lifts direct ban on flights from Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:02 PM
Indonesia reports 486 new coronavirus infections, 30 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 01:59 PM
Passenger restrictions lifted from rush hour buses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 12:54 PM
Israel to reopen restaurants, cafes May 27
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 12:37 PM
Alleged Israeli airstrike hits southern Syria - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 12:06 PM
Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases with one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 11:40 AM
Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 11:38 AM
Russia reports 9,263 new coronavirus infections, total nears 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 11:36 AM
One death, no new coronavirus cases reported overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 11:14 AM
New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for second straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:21 AM
Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:20 AM
India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:17 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by