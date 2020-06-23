The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK COVID-19 death toll tops 54,000 including suspected cases

By REUTERS  
JUNE 23, 2020 11:53
The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.
The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 12, and up to June 14 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.
Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases. 


Three injured, one dead in shooting near Ma'aleh Adumim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 02:07 PM
Netanyahu holds meeting on rise of coronavirus cases in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 01:50 PM
Russia calls for immediate ceasefire in Libya conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 01:22 PM
US Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 12:40 PM
Former South Africa president Zuma appears in court for graft trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 12:37 PM
Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 12:32 PM
Russia says it's unrealistic for China to join US-Russo arms talks - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 12:22 PM
Seattle plans to dismantle occupied protest zone after shootings
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 12:08 PM
Singapore president dissolves parliament ahead of election
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 11:47 AM
Taiwan raps China for military activity, says it should fight virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 11:45 AM
Coronavirus: 377 new patients in last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 11:22 AM
China says it has agreed with India to take steps to ease border tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 10:58 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 600,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 10:55 AM
Despite reports, Hadassah chief not in hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 10:55 AM
Beijing says it will respond if Washington keeps targeting Chinese media
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 10:50 AM
