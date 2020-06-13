The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 181 to 41,662

By REUTERS  
JUNE 13, 2020 18:56
The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 181 to 41,662 as of 1600 GMT on June 12, according to government data released on Saturday.


Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 34,301
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 07:30 PM
Police use tear gas in Paris racism and police brutality protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 05:36 PM
Italy, Germany, France and Netherlands sign contract for COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 04:20 PM
Saudi coalition in Yemen says it destroyed missile targeting Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 04:00 PM
Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 03:48 PM
Russia's coronavirus cases pass 520,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 02:20 PM
Malaysia reports 43 new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 12:32 PM
Public warned against going to overcrowded Palmahim, Kinneret beaches
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/13/2020 11:01 AM
Israel confirms 81 new coronavirus patients overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/13/2020 10:10 AM
India records largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 09:27 AM
Australia's largest state reports first local coronavirus case in weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 08:46 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 348 to 186,022
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 06:27 AM
China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 04:25 AM
Mexico reports record tally of 5,222 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 04:15 AM
Man charged with threatening to torch African American church in Virginia
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 03:03 AM
