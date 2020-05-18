The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK-flagged tanker repulses pirate attack in Gulf of Aden

By REUTERS  
MAY 18, 2020 00:55
Armed pirates attacked a British-flagged chemical tanker in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday but were repulsed, the ship's manager Stolt Tankers said.
The pirates approached the Stolt Apal in two speedboats some 75 nautical miles off Yemen, it said, in one of the most important trade routes for oil heading from the Middle East to Europe.
"After multiple warning shots were fired by the armed guard team aboard Stolt Apal, the skiffs opened fire on the ship. The armed guard team returned fire, disabling one skiff and ending the pursuit," a company spokesman told Reuters in emailed comments.
"A coalition warship (also) responded and Stolt Apal has resumed her voyage," the spokesman said.
He did not specify which coalition was meant, but maritime security sources said the vessel had been sailing through a transit corridor patrolled by international naval forces due to the high risk of attack.
The spokesman said the ship's bridge had sustained minor damage from bullets but that there were no injuries. None of the ship's cargo was damaged.
British officials were not immediately available for comment.
Stolt Tankers is a subsidiary of Norwegian listed Stolt-Nielsen.
Merchant ships have been attacked in recent years in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab waterway by armed gangs as well as militant groups such as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
A Saudi-led Sunni Muslim military coalition has in the past accused Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been battling for five years, of trying to attack vessels off the coast of Yemen with unmanned boats laden with explosives.
Maritime security firm Dryad Global said it was the ninth reported incident in the Gulf of Aden this year.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority says in a warning notice on its website that it advises vessels in the area "to exercise extreme caution". 
Nigeria impounds British plane for breaking coronavirus flight ban rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:47 PM
Pompeo warns China over interference with US journalists in Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:43 PM
Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 11:14 PM
France's coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 10:12 PM
CDC reports 1,467,065 US coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 09:02 PM
13 people shot during a memorial service in Louisiana
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:25 PM
Coronavirus patients in Israel drops to 3,403, 44 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:17 PM
60-year-old man dies from a heatstroke in Dimona
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 08:10 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 07:07 PM
LGBT Task Force to new government: We will take the fight to the streets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 07:06 PM
UK death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises 170 to 34,636
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 06:50 PM
Border incident near Har Dov, Syrian citizen shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 05:47 PM
Benny Gantz sworn as ‘vice and future prime minister’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 05:29 PM
Smotrich to government: You won’t have the courage to annex
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/17/2020 05:08 PM
No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, US health sec. Azar says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/17/2020 05:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by