UK: Indictments issued against 4 men yelling antisemitic slurs from car
By MAARIV ONLINE
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 13:05
Indictments have been issued against four men from Blackburn, England, who were recorded yelling antisemitic slurs from cars with Palestinian flags on them during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Iocal media reported Monday.
