The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK left contact details of Afghan staff at Kabul Embassy

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 27, 2021 01:18
Staff at Britain's Foreign Office left documents with contact details of Afghans working for them scattered on the ground at the British embassy compound in Kabul that has been seized by the Taliban, The Times newspaper reported.
"The drawdown of our Embassy was done at pace as the situation in Kabul deteriorated. Every effort was made to destroy sensitive material", a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters in response to the report.
The papers identifying seven Afghans were found by The Times on Tuesday as Taliban fighters patrolled the embassy, the newspaper said. The Times said it handed over the details of three Afghan staff and their eight family members to the Foreign Office.
"Crucially we have now been able to get these three families to safety", a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters late on Thursday.


Tags afghanistan Britain Kabul
White House: Impossible to get all Afghans out of country
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 01:29 AM
Blast heard in Kabul as US forces destroy munitions -Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 11:19 PM
Biden to speak on Kabul bombing attacks - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 10:52 PM
Most Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan are taking steps to evacuate
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 10:43 PM
USAID says will give $32 million to quake-hit Haiti
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 10:39 PM
UK FM speaks with US counterpart to express sympathy over Kabul attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 10:20 PM
Ongoing and high threat of more terror attacks in Kabul - UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 10:18 PM
Merkel: Germany will help Afghans seeking to leave after Kabul attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 08:28 PM
Taliban: Presence of foreign forces to blame for Kabul airport attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 08:04 PM
Afghan bombings have not immediately changed US withdrawal plans
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 07:37 PM
Roman Zadorov officially released to house arrest
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 07:31 PM
Finance Ministry allocates NIS 100 million to hospitals
Police to press charges against attackers of Arab male in J'lem
Italy plane did not come under fire in Kabul -govt source
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 04:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by