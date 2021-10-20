The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK Manchester Airport terminal to reopen after security scare

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 01:43
Terminal Two at Britain's Manchester Airport will reopen after Greater Manchester Police found no security threat following reports of a suspicious package, a spokesperson for the airport said on Tuesday.
"...Greater Manchester Police is satisfied that there is no security threat and has lifted the cordon that was in place," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the terminal will reopen within the next hour.
The terminal was closed earlier on Tuesday evening after police began assessment of reports of a suspicious package.
In a previous statement, the airport said a "controlled evacuation" was taking place.
Thomas Nides approved as US ambassador to Israel
UK foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 02:20 AM
Haiti gang seeks $17 mln for release of kidnapped missionaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:37 AM
UPS, Disney meet White House officials to discuss vaccine mandate
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:36 AM
US FDA to recommend Pfizer, Moderna boosters for people 40 and older
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:30 AM
Biden signs executive order to improve education for Black students
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 AM
N.Korea says missile test was successfully conducted from submarine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:28 AM
Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all aboard escape
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 10:01 PM
Manchester Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 09:39 PM
Sirens will go off in Lod and Ramle on Wednesday as part of drill
Former modelling agent Shai Avital has left Turkey for Budapest - report
Brother of Manchester bomber leaves UK ahead of inquiry hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 02:33 PM
Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:53 PM
Survivors of 1980s poisoning occupy Spain's El Prado, threaten suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:50 PM
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by