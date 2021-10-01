The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

UK military likely to be deployed to assist with fuel crisis this weekend -Sky News

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 19:35
Britain's military is likely to be deployed this weekend to assist with fuel deliveries to gas stations, Sky News reported on Friday.
The military is currently on standby to help alleviate a shortage of truck drivers.
White House pressing US airlines to quickly mandate vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 08:46 PM
Five-year-old boy falls from roof, seriously injured
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in northern Israel
Motorcyclist killed in accident near Givat Shmuel
Israeli bus drivers after accident: 'Root of problem' must be treated
US Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 04:54 PM
Shepherd crosses from Lebanon into Israel
Eight suspects arrested for car thefts in South
Turkey says next round of talks with Greece to be in Ankara on Oct. 6
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 12:41 PM
Two injured in explosion in house in Gaza
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills at least four
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 11:08 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,581 infected
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,313 new cases, 607 serious cases
Explosions to be heard in Golan Heights on Friday, IDF says
EU postpones trade talks with Australia amid submarine deal fallout
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 03:43 AM
