UK plots exit from coronavirus lockdown, warns virus is here to stay

"This is not a short-term crisis," said the 51-page "Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy."
"It is likely that COVID-19 will circulate in the human population long-term, possibly causing periodic epidemics. In the near future, large epidemic waves cannot be excluded without continuing some measures."
For details of the plan:The government said it would introduce a 14-day quarantine on international travelers with some exceptions. It also said people should wear face coverings in enclosed spaces where social distancing was not possible.This is a developing story.