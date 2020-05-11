The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK plots exit from coronavirus lockdown, warns virus is here to stay

By REUTERS  
MAY 11, 2020 16:08
Prime Minister Boris Johnson published his plan for exiting the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, allowing some people back to work but cautioning that all should wear face coverings in enclosed spaces as COVID-19 was here to stay.
"This is not a short-term crisis," said the 51-page "Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy."
"It is likely that COVID-19 will circulate in the human population long-term, possibly causing periodic epidemics. In the near future, large epidemic waves cannot be excluded without continuing some measures."
For details of the plan:
The government said it would introduce a 14-day quarantine on international travelers with some exceptions. It also said people should wear face coverings in enclosed spaces where social distancing was not possible.
This is a developing story.


