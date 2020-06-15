UK PM Johnson to urge EU to reach agreement by end of summer

Johnson holds discussions with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and the heads of the European Council and European Parliament later on Monday at a meeting that is not expected to produce a dramatic moment in the ongoing talks.

"You can expect the prime minister to welcome the fact that the European Commission president has agreed to an intensified timetable for FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations in July and also expect the prime minister to urge renewed energy and commitment to reach an agreement by the end of the summer," the spokesman said, adding the talks were a chance to push the negotiations forward.

