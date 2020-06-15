The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK PM Johnson to urge EU to reach agreement by end of summer

By REUTERS  
JUNE 15, 2020 15:54
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge the European Union on Monday to commit to renewed energy to reach an agreement on the future relationship by the end of the summer, his spokesman said on Monday.
Johnson holds discussions with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and the heads of the European Council and European Parliament later on Monday at a meeting that is not expected to produce a dramatic moment in the ongoing talks.
"You can expect the prime minister to welcome the fact that the European Commission president has agreed to an intensified timetable for FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations in July and also expect the prime minister to urge renewed energy and commitment to reach an agreement by the end of the summer," the spokesman said, adding the talks were a chance to push the negotiations forward.
Netanyahu – Gantz meeting ends without any resolutions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 03:55 PM
Turkey in talks to use two Libya military bases -source
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 03:50 PM
Hundreds gather in Hong Kong to remember protester who fell to his death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 03:40 PM
73-year-old man takes knife to Wolfson Medical Center staff
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 03:29 PM
US outraged by American's espionage conviction in Russia -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 03:21 PM
Turkey says no issues with Russia on Libya after talks delayed
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 02:31 PM
US fighter plane crashes off coast of northeast England
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 01:25 PM
US envoy says Russia's conviction of ex-US marine threatens ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 12:40 PM
UN rights body to examine US racism, police brutality
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 12:36 PM
Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 7,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:57 AM
Coronavirus: 529 students, teachers have virus, 25,669 in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 10:40 AM
Coronavirus: Two more people die overnight, 114 new cases in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 09:49 AM
Czech Republic's number of coronavirus cases rises to more than 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 08:35 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 192 to 186,461
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 07:44 AM
Coronavirus: Colombia surpasses 50,000 confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 01:37 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by