UK records 6,634 new COVID-19 cases, up from 6,178
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 19:39
Britain recorded 6,634 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, government health body Public Health England (PHE) said on Twitter, up from 6,178 on Wednesday.PHE also said there had been 40 new deaths, up from 37 the day before.
